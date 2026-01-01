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Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2026

Required:
BBb Bass - We're a First Section band, looking for a BBb Bass with the musical ability and commitment to perform at that level. Are you the rock solid foundation, to compliment our amazing Bass team?

Contact:
You can email us at with your details and our MD is happy to get back to you.

  Map to bandroom   Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band

Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band

Posted: 15-Sep-2026

Required:
Principle Euphonium - We are looking for an accomplished soloist within Wokingham and surrounding areas, with the confidence and expression to take on the bands prominent Euphonium features and solos. If this is you, please get in touch.

Contact:
You can email us at with your contact details and the MD is happy to get in touch.

  Map to bandroom   Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band
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What's on

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Duchess of Edinburgh String Orchestra

Friday 18 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Eagle Brass

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band

September 15 • BBb Bass - We're a First Section band, looking for a BBb Bass with the musical ability and commitment to perform at that level. Are you the rock solid foundation, to compliment our amazing Bass team?

Saint Sebastian Wokingham Band

September 15 • Principle Euphonium - We are looking for an accomplished soloist within Wokingham and surrounding areas, with the confidence and expression to take on the bands prominent Euphonium features and solos. . If this is you, please get in touch.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 14 • The band, under the musical direction of Jack Fisher, require a percussionist. Rehearsing in our own purpose built band hall, with a wide array of percussion instruments permanently set-up, have a growing schedule of concerts, contests and social events.

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Pro Cards

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

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