Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:

We are looking for a front row cornet player to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.



Contact:

For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, where you would be made most welcome!

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 14-Sep-2026

Required:

We currently have a vacancy for a 2nd horn player, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We are a second section band, and rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.



Contact:

For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, where you would be made most welcome!

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 12-Sep-2026

Required:

We are looking for a repiano cornet player to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, performing a variety of concerts all year round.



Contact:

For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 11-Sep-2026

Required:

We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.



Contact:

For more information about the band and to contact us please:-

visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page,

email us at ,

or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!