1 to 4 of 4
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 17-Sep-2026
Required:
We are looking for a front row cornet player to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, where you would be made most welcome!
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 14-Sep-2026
Required:
We currently have a vacancy for a 2nd horn player, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We are a second section band, and rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, where you would be made most welcome!
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 12-Sep-2026
Required:
We are looking for a repiano cornet player to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, performing a variety of concerts all year round.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 11-Sep-2026
Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please:-
visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page,
email us at ,
or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!