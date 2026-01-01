              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:
We are looking for a front row cornet player to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 14-Sep-2026

Required:
We currently have a vacancy for a 2nd horn player, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We are a second section band, and rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 12-Sep-2026

Required:
We are looking for a repiano cornet player to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle, performing a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals, you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 11-Sep-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please:-
visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page,
email us at ,
or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
view all events »

What's on

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Duchess of Edinburgh String Orchestra

Friday 18 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Eagle Brass

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Kibworth Band

September 18 • Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites percussion players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Kibworth Band

September 18 • Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites BBb Bass players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Kibworth Band

September 18 • Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites Euphonium players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top