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CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:
We are seeking an enthusiastic Bb Bass player to join our friendly, ambitious FIRST SECTION Yorkshire Band. We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays 8-10pm in Fitzwilliam, Wakefield

Contact:
Enquiries in confidence
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page

  Map to bandroom   CROFTON SILVER BAND

CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:
We are seeking an enthusiastic FLUGEL player to join our friendly, ambitious FIRST SECTION Yorkshire Band. We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays 8-10pm in Fitzwilliam, Wakefield

Contact:
Enquiries in confidence
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page

  Map to bandroom   CROFTON SILVER BAND

CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:
We are seeking an enthusiastic SOLO EUPHONIUM player to join our friendly, ambitious FIRST SECTION Yorkshire Band. We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays 8-10pm in Fitzwilliam, Wakefield

Contact:
Enquiries in confidence
CONTACT
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page

  Map to bandroom   CROFTON SILVER BAND

CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:
CROFTON SILVER BAND - FIRST SECTION YORKSHIRE BAND We are seeking a MD to lead a welcoming, ambitious, fun-loving group, passionate about making fantastic music and enjoying the journey together. Rehearsals Monday & Thursday 8-10pm Fitzwilliam, Wakefield

Contact:
Enquiries in confidence applications or questions about the role. Deadline Sept 30th 2026
CONTACT
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page

  Map to bandroom   CROFTON SILVER BAND

CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 30-Aug-2026

Required:
CROFTON SILVER BAND - FIRST SECTION YORKSHIRE BAND We are seeking a MD to lead a welcoming, ambitious, fun-loving group, passionate about making fantastic music and enjoying the journey together. Rehearsals Monday & Thursday 8-10pm Fitzwilliam, Wakefield

Contact:
Enquiries in confidence — applications or questions about the role. Deadline Sept 30th 2026
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page

  Map to bandroom   CROFTON SILVER BAND
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What's on

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Duchess of Edinburgh String Orchestra

Friday 18 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Eagle Brass

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Kibworth Band

September 18 • Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites percussion players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Kibworth Band

September 18 • Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites BBb Bass players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Kibworth Band

September 18 • Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites Euphonium players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

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Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

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