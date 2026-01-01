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CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:

We are seeking an enthusiastic Bb Bass player to join our friendly, ambitious FIRST SECTION Yorkshire Band. We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays 8-10pm in Fitzwilliam, Wakefield



Contact:

Enquiries in confidence

Phone: Allen 07821 628386

Email Tracy:

Or message our Facebook page



CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:

We are seeking an enthusiastic FLUGEL player to join our friendly, ambitious FIRST SECTION Yorkshire Band. We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays 8-10pm in Fitzwilliam, Wakefield



Contact:

Enquiries in confidence

Phone: Allen 07821 628386

Email Tracy:

Or message our Facebook page



CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:

We are seeking an enthusiastic SOLO EUPHONIUM player to join our friendly, ambitious FIRST SECTION Yorkshire Band. We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays 8-10pm in Fitzwilliam, Wakefield



Contact:

Enquiries in confidence

CONTACT

Phone: Allen 07821 628386

Email Tracy:

Or message our Facebook page



CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 17-Sep-2026

Required:

CROFTON SILVER BAND - FIRST SECTION YORKSHIRE BAND We are seeking a MD to lead a welcoming, ambitious, fun-loving group, passionate about making fantastic music and enjoying the journey together. Rehearsals Monday & Thursday 8-10pm Fitzwilliam, Wakefield



Contact:

Enquiries in confidence applications or questions about the role. Deadline Sept 30th 2026

CONTACT

Phone: Allen 07821 628386

Email Tracy:

Or message our Facebook page



CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 30-Aug-2026

Required:

CROFTON SILVER BAND - FIRST SECTION YORKSHIRE BAND We are seeking a MD to lead a welcoming, ambitious, fun-loving group, passionate about making fantastic music and enjoying the journey together. Rehearsals Monday & Thursday 8-10pm Fitzwilliam, Wakefield



Contact:

Enquiries in confidence — applications or questions about the role. Deadline Sept 30th 2026

Phone: Allen 07821 628386

Email Tracy:

Or message our Facebook page