1 to 5 of 5
CROFTON SILVER BAND
Posted: 17-Sep-2026
Required:
We are seeking an enthusiastic Bb Bass player to join our friendly, ambitious FIRST SECTION Yorkshire Band. We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays 8-10pm in Fitzwilliam, Wakefield
Contact:
Enquiries in confidence
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page
CROFTON SILVER BAND
Posted: 17-Sep-2026
Required:
We are seeking an enthusiastic FLUGEL player to join our friendly, ambitious FIRST SECTION Yorkshire Band. We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays 8-10pm in Fitzwilliam, Wakefield
Contact:
Enquiries in confidence
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page
CROFTON SILVER BAND
Posted: 17-Sep-2026
Required:
We are seeking an enthusiastic SOLO EUPHONIUM player to join our friendly, ambitious FIRST SECTION Yorkshire Band. We rehearse Mondays & Thursdays 8-10pm in Fitzwilliam, Wakefield
Contact:
Enquiries in confidence
CONTACT
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page
CROFTON SILVER BAND
Posted: 17-Sep-2026
Required:
CROFTON SILVER BAND - FIRST SECTION YORKSHIRE BAND We are seeking a MD to lead a welcoming, ambitious, fun-loving group, passionate about making fantastic music and enjoying the journey together. Rehearsals Monday & Thursday 8-10pm Fitzwilliam, Wakefield
Contact:
Enquiries in confidence applications or questions about the role. Deadline Sept 30th 2026
CONTACT
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page
CROFTON SILVER BAND
Posted: 30-Aug-2026
Required:
CROFTON SILVER BAND - FIRST SECTION YORKSHIRE BAND We are seeking a MD to lead a welcoming, ambitious, fun-loving group, passionate about making fantastic music and enjoying the journey together. Rehearsals Monday & Thursday 8-10pm Fitzwilliam, Wakefield
Contact:
Enquiries in confidence — applications or questions about the role. Deadline Sept 30th 2026
Phone: Allen 07821 628386
Email Tracy:
Or message our Facebook page