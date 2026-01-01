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Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites percussion players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites BBb Bass players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites Euphonium players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites cornet players to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band
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What's on

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Duchess of Edinburgh String Orchestra

Friday 18 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Eagle Brass

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Kibworth Band

September 18 • Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites percussion players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Kibworth Band

September 18 • Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites BBb Bass players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Kibworth Band

September 18 • Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites Euphonium players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

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Pro Cards

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

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