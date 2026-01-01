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Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:

Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites percussion players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.



Contact:

If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:

Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites BBb Bass players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.



Contact:

If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:

Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites Euphonium players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.



Contact:

If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:

Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites cornet players to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.



Contact:

If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.