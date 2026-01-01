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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Sep-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (28th) and we welcome players of all abilities to join us. Our rehearsals are friendly and relaxed with players from many local bands joining together to make music. Tea and cake involved and itâ€™s all free

Contact:
Rehearsals in Chinnor silver Bandroom at 11am
Contact for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Sep-2026

Required:
Required: An Assistant Principal Cornet. A rare opportunity exists to join our Solo cornet bench and fill this crucial seat. We are an ambitious and friendly 1st section band who rehearse in our own bandroom in Chinnor on Wednesday evenings.

Contact:
We have an excellent diary of contests and bookings as well as a tour to Belgium in 2027. This is a great opportunity for a quality player to join us.Please contact or call 07368 286211 all enquiries in STRICT CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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Chinnor Silver

September 22 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (28th) and we welcome players of all abilities to join us.. Our rehearsals are friendly and relaxed with players from many local bands joining together to make music.. Tea and cake involved and itâ€™s all free

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Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

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