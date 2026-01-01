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Sidmouth Town Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Sidmouth Town Band (1st section) is looking for a 2nd trombone, Bb bass and tuned percussionist to complete its line-up. We reckon we have the best bandstand, summer season and supporters in the country, so come and check us out to see if you agree!

Contact:
To apply, please contact Fiona Harvey on 07837 001486, or email . Alternatively, send a message on our Facebook page https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­SidmouthTownBand. All applications or enquiries will be treated in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Sidmouth Town Band
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Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

September 23 • Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Epping Forest Band

September 23 • Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Epping Forest Band

September 23 • Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

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Pro Cards

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

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