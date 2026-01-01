1 to 1 of 1
Sidmouth Town Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Sidmouth Town Band (1st section) is looking for a 2nd trombone, Bb bass and tuned percussionist to complete its line-up. We reckon we have the best bandstand, summer season and supporters in the country, so come and check us out to see if you agree!
Contact:
To apply, please contact Fiona Harvey on 07837 001486, or email . Alternatively, send a message on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SidmouthTownBand. All applications or enquiries will be treated in confidence.