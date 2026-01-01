1 to 9 of 9
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required
Contact:
Contact our chair Mel at or visit our website Eppingforestband.com and we'll arrange a meet and greet.
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet