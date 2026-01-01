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Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:

Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required



Contact:

Contact our chair Mel at or visit our website Eppingforestband.com and we'll arrange a meet and greet.

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:

Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required



Contact:

Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:

Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required



Contact:

Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:

Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required



Contact:

Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:

Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required



Contact:

Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:

Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required



Contact:

Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:

Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required



Contact:

Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:

Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required



Contact:

Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:

Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required



Contact:

Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet