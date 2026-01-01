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Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our chair Mel at or visit our website Eppingforestband.com and we'll arrange a meet and greet.

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Duchess of Edinburgh String Orchestra

Friday 18 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 27 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth Oldham OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Eagle Brass

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Consort Brass Quintet

Friday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

September 23 • Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Epping Forest Band

September 23 • Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Epping Forest Band

September 23 • Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

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