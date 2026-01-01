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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:

We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.



Contact:

Contact the band secretary via for more details

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:

We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.



Contact:

Contact the band secretary via for more details

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Sep-2026

Required:

Required: An Assistant Principal Cornet. A rare opportunity exists to join our Solo cornet bench and fill this crucial seat. We are an ambitious and friendly 1st section band who rehearse in our own bandroom in Chinnor on Wednesday evenings.



Contact:

We have an excellent diary of contests and bookings as well as a tour to Belgium in 2027. This is a great opportunity for a quality player to join us.Please contact or call 07368 286211 all enquiries in STRICT CONFIDENCE