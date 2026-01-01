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Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:
Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for: Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:
Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for:

  • Solo Cornet
  • Soprano Cornet
  • 2/3 Cornet


Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:
Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:

  • 1st Horn
  • 2nd Baritone


Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
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What's on

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Sunday 27 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth Oldham OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Public Rehearsal ahead of the National Finals

Tuesday 29 September • Batley Town Hall WF17 5DA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Eagle Brass

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Consort Brass Quintet

Friday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 28 • . Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for: . Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 28 • Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for: . . Solo Cornet. Soprano Cornet. 2/3 Cornet. .

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 28 • Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. . 1st Horn . 2nd Baritone . .

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Pro Cards

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

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