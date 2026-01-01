              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Ashington Colliery Band

Posted: 30-Sep-2026

Required:
Tenor Trombone: We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

Contact:
If you're interested in joining a welcoming band with a strong community spirit, we'd love to hear from you.
Please feel free to contact our Band Manager Daryl at
You can find us on most Social Media platforms.

  Map to bandroom   Ashington Colliery Band
view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band -

Sunday 27 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth Oldham OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Public Rehearsal ahead of the National Finals

Tuesday 29 September • Batley Town Hall WF17 5DA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Eagle Brass

Thursday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Consort Brass Quintet

Friday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Olney Brass

September 30 • We are a friendly and committed THIRD SECTION band looking for:. . - CORNETS (Front & Back Row). - SOLO HORN. . Engagements and concerts in the Olney/Milton Keynes area.. Rehearsals in Milton Keynes MK15 (5 mins from J14 of M1) on Tuesdays 7.45-9.45pm.

Ashington Colliery Band

September 30 • Tenor Trombone: We're a friendly, ambitious Second Section band based in South East Northumberland just north of Blyth. We rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays, 19:30-21:30, and transport can be provided depending on location.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 28 • . Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for: . Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top