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Epping Forest Band

Posted: 2-Oct-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our chair Mel at or visit our website Eppingforestband.com and we'll arrange a meet and greet.

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Consort Brass Quintet

Friday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - BoneVoyage Trombone Quartet

Friday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Nobody Does It Better - The Music of James Bond.

Saturday 3 October • St Andrew's Church, Church Street, Rugby CV21 3PT

Regent Hall Concerts - The Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Sunday 4 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Kibworth Band

October 3 • Kibworth Band seeks a Musical Director to lead our rebuilding and drive musical progress. Based in South Leicestershire, we rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm. We compete in the Championship Section, moving to First Section from January 2027.

Epping Forest Band

October 2 • Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Olney Brass

September 30 • We are a friendly and committed THIRD SECTION band looking for:. . - CORNETS (Front & Back Row). - SOLO HORN. . Engagements and concerts in the Olney/Milton Keynes area.. Rehearsals in Milton Keynes MK15 (5 mins from J14 of M1) on Tuesdays 7.45-9.45pm.

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Pro Cards

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

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