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Kibworth Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band seeks a Musical Director to lead our rebuilding and drive musical progress. Based in South Leicestershire, we rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm. We compete in the Championship Section, moving to First Section from January 2027.

Contact:
For more information or to apply contact Band Manager, Sam Haigh for details. Phone: 07800 504 882 Email: . Deadline for applications 31 October 2026.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites percussion players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites BBb Bass players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites Euphonium players to join our friendly, ambitious team. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 18-Sep-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section from Jan - South Leicestershire) invites cornet players to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room under MD Brendan Caddy.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Consort Brass Quintet

Friday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - BoneVoyage Trombone Quartet

Friday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Nobody Does It Better - The Music of James Bond.

Saturday 3 October • St Andrew's Church, Church Street, Rugby CV21 3PT

Regent Hall Concerts - The Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Sunday 4 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

Kibworth Band

October 3 • Kibworth Band seeks a Musical Director to lead our rebuilding and drive musical progress. Based in South Leicestershire, we rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm. We compete in the Championship Section, moving to First Section from January 2027.

Epping Forest Band

October 2 • Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Olney Brass

September 30 • We are a friendly and committed THIRD SECTION band looking for:. . - CORNETS (Front & Back Row). - SOLO HORN. . Engagements and concerts in the Olney/Milton Keynes area.. Rehearsals in Milton Keynes MK15 (5 mins from J14 of M1) on Tuesdays 7.45-9.45pm.

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Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

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