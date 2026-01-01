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Rushden Town Band
Posted: 6-Oct-2026
Required:
Bb bass - Following the relocation of our previous player, a Bb bass position has become available.
Contact:
Please contact our secretary — Michelle Tite on Take a look at our website to see what we get up to in a year.
Rushden Town Band
Posted: 6-Oct-2026
Required:
A tenor trombone position has become vacant following the relocation of the previous player.
Contact:
Contact the band's secretary — Michelle Tite on . Take a look at the band's website to see what it gets up to during the year — www.rushdentownband.com
Map to bandroom Rushden Town Band