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Rushden Town Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2026

Required:

Bb bass - Following the relocation of our previous player, a Bb bass position has become available.



Contact:

Please contact our secretary — Michelle Tite on Take a look at our website to see what we get up to in a year.

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2026

Required:

A tenor trombone position has become vacant following the relocation of the previous player.



Contact:

Contact the band's secretary — Michelle Tite on . Take a look at the band's website to see what it gets up to during the year — www.rushdentownband.com