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Rushden Town Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2026

Required:
Bb bass - Following the relocation of our previous player, a Bb bass position has become available.

Contact:
Please contact our secretary — Michelle Tite on Take a look at our website to see what we get up to in a year.

  Map to bandroom   Rushden Town Band

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2026

Required:
A tenor trombone position has become vacant following the relocation of the previous player.

Contact:
Contact the band's secretary — Michelle Tite on . Take a look at the band's website to see what it gets up to during the year — www.rushdentownband.com

  Map to bandroom   Rushden Town Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Thundersley Brass Band

Tuesday 6 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Parlour Brass

Friday 9 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Chiswick Jazz Orchestra

Friday 9 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Saturday 10 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Autumn Concert

Saturday 10 October • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

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Vacancies

Rushden Town Band

October 6 • Bb bass - Following the relocation of our previous player, a Bb bass position has become available.

Rushden Town Band

October 6 • A tenor trombone position has become vacant following the relocation of the previous player.

Alder Valley Brass

October 6 • Seeking a Bb Bass player to join our friendly ambitious second section band under the direction of new MD Oliver Halstead - Brooks. Featuring a good variety of concerts and contests. . We rehearse each Monday and Thursday 8pm to 10pm in Farnham Surrey

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Pro Cards

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

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