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Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

Posted: 7-Oct-2026

Required:
Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.

Contact:
Rehearsals Thursday Evenings 8pm to 9.45pm
For further information please contact:
or Mark Vause 07975572536
Pilling Band room, field house lane, Pilling. PR3 6PN

  Map to bandroom   Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

Posted: 22-Sep-2026

Required:
Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.

Contact:
Rehearsals Thursday Evenings 7.45 9.45pm
For further information please contact:
or Mark Vause 07975572536
Pilling Band room, field house lane, Pilling. PR3 6PN

  Map to bandroom   Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2026

Required:
Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.

Contact:
Rehearsals Thursday Evenings 7.45 — 9.45pm
For further information please contact:
or Mark Vause 07975572536
Pilling Band room, field house lane, Pilling. PR3 6PN

  Map to bandroom   Pilling Jubilee Silver Band
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October 8 • Bedford Town Band are looking to recruit a Solo trombone and Repiano cornet . We are playing at the Wychavon Contest in a few weeks and are looking to be in the frame at the 1st Section Regionals . Rehearsals Thursday 7.45 at Castle Newnham School.

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

October 7 • Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.

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Pro Cards

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

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