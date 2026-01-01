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Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

Posted: 7-Oct-2026

Required:

Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.



Contact:

Rehearsals Thursday Evenings 8pm to 9.45pm

For further information please contact:

or Mark Vause 07975572536

Pilling Band room, field house lane, Pilling. PR3 6PN

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

Posted: 22-Sep-2026

Required:

Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.



Contact:

Rehearsals Thursday Evenings 7.45 9.45pm

For further information please contact:

or Mark Vause 07975572536

Pilling Band room, field house lane, Pilling. PR3 6PN

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2026

Required:

Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.



Contact:

Rehearsals Thursday Evenings 7.45 — 9.45pm

For further information please contact:

or Mark Vause 07975572536

Pilling Band room, field house lane, Pilling. PR3 6PN

