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Pilling Jubilee Silver Band
Posted: 7-Oct-2026
Required:
Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.
Contact:
Rehearsals Thursday Evenings 8pm to 9.45pm
For further information please contact:
or Mark Vause 07975572536
Pilling Band room, field house lane, Pilling. PR3 6PN
Pilling Jubilee Silver Band
Posted: 22-Sep-2026
Required:
Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.
Contact:
Rehearsals Thursday Evenings 7.45 9.45pm
For further information please contact:
or Mark Vause 07975572536
Pilling Band room, field house lane, Pilling. PR3 6PN
Pilling Jubilee Silver Band
Posted: 19-Sep-2026
Required:
Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.
Contact:
Rehearsals Thursday Evenings 7.45 — 9.45pm
For further information please contact:
or Mark Vause 07975572536
Pilling Band room, field house lane, Pilling. PR3 6PN