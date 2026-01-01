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The Egham Band

Posted: 8-Oct-2026

Required:

The Egham Band (1st Section) would love an additional BASS (Eb or BBb) and BASS TROMBONE to join the team! Rehearsals currently Monday and Wednesday, 8-10pm in our purpose built band hall with social club in central Egham.



Contact:

See our WEBSITE www.theeghamband.org.uk for more information. EMAIL to enquire further or apply for a position.

We look forward to hearing from you!

The Egham Band

Posted: 8-Oct-2026

Required:

THE EGHAM BAND (1st section) seeks enthusiastic & inspiring MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead our musical development, performances & contesting ambitions. Rehearsal days- Monday & Wednesday, 8-10. Flexibility exists for the right applicant. Venue- Central Egham



Contact:

Full Details of the role and how to apply can be viewed on our WEBSITE, www.theeghamband.org.uk or EMAIL for an application pack.

We look forward to hearing from you