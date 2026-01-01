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The Egham Band

Posted: 8-Oct-2026

Required:
The Egham Band (1st Section) would love an additional BASS (Eb or BBb) and BASS TROMBONE to join the team! Rehearsals currently Monday and Wednesday, 8-10pm in our purpose built band hall with social club in central Egham.

Contact:
See our WEBSITE www.theeghamband.org.uk for more information. EMAIL to enquire further or apply for a position.
We look forward to hearing from you!

  Map to bandroom   The Egham Band

The Egham Band

Posted: 8-Oct-2026

Required:
THE EGHAM BAND (1st section) seeks enthusiastic & inspiring MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead our musical development, performances & contesting ambitions. Rehearsal days- Monday & Wednesday, 8-10. Flexibility exists for the right applicant. Venue- Central Egham

Contact:
Full Details of the role and how to apply can be viewed on our WEBSITE, www.theeghamband.org.uk or EMAIL for an application pack.
We look forward to hearing from you

  Map to bandroom   The Egham Band
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Pro Cards

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

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