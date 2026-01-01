              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 10 of  11

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 8-Oct-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 2-Oct-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our chair Mel at or visit our website Eppingforestband.com and we'll arrange a meet and greet.

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Parlour Brass

Friday 9 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Chiswick Jazz Orchestra

Friday 9 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Saturday 10 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Autumn Concert

Saturday 10 October • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Garforth Brass - Annual Chairman's Charity Concert

Saturday 10 October • Miners Welfare Hall. 56 Main Street. Garforth . Leeds. LS25 1AA LS25 1AA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

October 8 • Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Bedford Town Band

October 8 • Bedford Town Band are looking to recruit a Solo trombone and Repiano cornet . We are playing at the Wychavon Contest in a few weeks and are looking to be in the frame at the 1st Section Regionals . Rehearsals Thursday 7.45 at Castle Newnham School.

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

October 7 • Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top