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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 12-Oct-2026

Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join and enhance our top line. We are a 1st Section band with a good mix of concerts and contests planned,including a trip to Belgium next year. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom

Contact:
Apply by contacting the Sec via for more details.
All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.

Contact:
Contact the band secretary via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.

Contact:
Contact the band secretary via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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Friday 16 October • Playhouse 2 . 2 Newtown street. Shaw. Oldham OL2 8NX

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Vacancies

Lostock Hall Brass Band

October 13 • Could you be our next PRINCIPAL CORNET player? and the final piece of our jigsaw!. We are PROMOTED TO THE 1st SECTION in January 2027 as North West 2nd Section Champions of 2026. We are a friendly bunch, have a great mix of ages and sensible mix of jobs

St Michael's Band

October 13 • St Michaelâ€™s Band Middleton is a community based non-contesting band looking for players in all sections but particularly cornets front and back row. Youâ€™d be very welcome if you are returning to playing or indeed need band experience as a new player

Chinnor Silver

October 12 • We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join and enhance our top line.. We are a 1st Section band with a good mix of concerts and contests planned,including a trip to Belgium next year.. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom

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Pro Cards

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

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