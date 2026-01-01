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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 12-Oct-2026

Required:

We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join and enhance our top line. We are a 1st Section band with a good mix of concerts and contests planned,including a trip to Belgium next year. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom



Contact:

Apply by contacting the Sec via for more details.

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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:

We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.



Contact:

Contact the band secretary via for more details

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:

We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.



Contact:

Contact the band secretary via for more details