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Chinnor Silver
Posted: 12-Oct-2026
Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join and enhance our top line. We are a 1st Section band with a good mix of concerts and contests planned,including a trip to Belgium next year. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom
Contact:
Apply by contacting the Sec via for more details.
All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 28-Sep-2026
Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.
Contact:
Contact the band secretary via for more details
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 28-Sep-2026
Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.
Contact:
Contact the band secretary via for more details