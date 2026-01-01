              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-Oct-2026

Required:
We currently have a vacancy for a 2nd horn player, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We are a second section band, and rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come along to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 11-Oct-2026

Required:
We are looking for a repiano cornet player to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle. We perform a variety of concerts and contests all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come along to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Thursday 15 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Queentet

Friday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Symphonic Brass

Friday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Brass Band

Friday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band -

Friday 16 October • Playhouse 2 . 2 Newtown street. Shaw. Oldham OL2 8NX

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

October 15 • We currently have a vacancy for a 2nd horn player, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We are a second section band, and rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.

Lostock Hall Brass Band

October 13 • Could you be our next PRINCIPAL CORNET player? and the final piece of our jigsaw!. We are PROMOTED TO THE 1st SECTION in January 2027 as North West 2nd Section Champions of 2026. We are a friendly bunch, have a great mix of ages and sensible mix of jobs

St Michael's Band

October 13 • St Michaelâ€™s Band Middleton is a community based non-contesting band looking for players in all sections but particularly cornets front and back row. Youâ€™d be very welcome if you are returning to playing or indeed need band experience as a new player

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top