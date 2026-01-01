              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Crewe Brass

Posted: 16-Oct-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Front Row Cornet player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 16-Oct-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb Bass player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 16-Oct-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb Bass player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 16-Oct-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for Percussion players (Tuned and Kit) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Queentet

Friday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Symphonic Brass

Friday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Brass Band

Friday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band -

Friday 16 October • Playhouse 2 . 2 Newtown street. Shaw. Oldham OL2 8NX

The Egham Band - The Egham Band Plays Classic Rock

Friday 16 October • St John's Church Egham, Manor Farm Lane, Egham tw20 9HR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Crewe Brass

October 16 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Front Row Cornet player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

October 16 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb Bass player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

October 16 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb Bass player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top