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Crewe Brass
Posted: 16-Oct-2026
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Front Row Cornet player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 16-Oct-2026
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb Bass player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 16-Oct-2026
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb Bass player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071:
Crewe Brass
Posted: 16-Oct-2026
Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for Percussion players (Tuned and Kit) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.
Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Steve Harrison (Band Secretary) via email in the first instance or phone/text on 07955725071: