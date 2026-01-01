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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 18-Oct-2026

Required:

Being the top band at the recent Oxford Entertainment Contest does not stop us looking for improvement.we need an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to help keep this friendly 1st Section band moving forward. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays Trip to Belgium in 2027



Contact:

Please contact the sec via

All applications in the strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:

We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.



Contact:

Contact the band secretary via for more details

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:

We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.



Contact:

Contact the band secretary via for more details