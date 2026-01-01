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Chinnor Silver
Posted: 18-Oct-2026
Required:
Being the top band at the recent Oxford Entertainment Contest does not stop us looking for improvement.we need an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to help keep this friendly 1st Section band moving forward. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays Trip to Belgium in 2027
Contact:
Please contact the sec via
All applications in the strictest confidence
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 28-Sep-2026
Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.
Contact:
Contact the band secretary via for more details
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 28-Sep-2026
Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.
Contact:
Contact the band secretary via for more details