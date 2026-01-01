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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 18-Oct-2026

Required:
Being the top band at the recent Oxford Entertainment Contest does not stop us looking for improvement.we need an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to help keep this friendly 1st Section band moving forward. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays Trip to Belgium in 2027

Contact:
Please contact the sec via
All applications in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.

Contact:
Contact the band secretary via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 28-Sep-2026

Required:
We are looking for an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join our ambitious friendly 1st section band. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good mix of concerts and contests and an overseas trip planned.

Contact:
Contact the band secretary via for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
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Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

October 18 • Being the top band at the recent Oxford Entertainment Contest does not stop us looking for improvement.we need an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to help keep this friendly 1st Section band moving forward.. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays . Trip to Belgium in 2027

Crewe Brass

October 16 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Front Row Cornet player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

October 16 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb Bass player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

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Pro Cards

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

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