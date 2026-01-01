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Kibworth Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2026

Required:

Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking percussionist to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.



Contact:

If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

Kibworth Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2026

Required:

Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking a BBb Bass player to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.



Contact:

If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

Kibworth Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2026

Required:

Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking a euphonium player to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.



Contact:

If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

Kibworth Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2026

Required:

Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) invites cornet players to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.



Contact:

If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

Kibworth Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2026

Required:

Kibworth Band seeks a Musical Director to lead our rebuilding and drive musical progress. Based in South Leicestershire, we rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm. We compete in the Championship Section, moving to First Section from January 2027.



Contact:

For more information or to apply contact Band Manager, Sam Haigh for details. Phone: 07800 504 882 Email: . Deadline for applications 31 October 2026.