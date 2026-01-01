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Kibworth Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking percussionist to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking a BBb Bass player to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking a euphonium player to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 19-Oct-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) invites cornet players to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.

Contact:
If you're looking for a welcoming band with drive and a great atmosphere, we'd love to hear from you. Contact Band Manager Sam Haigh on 07800 504 882 or email to apply or ask any questions.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band

Kibworth Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2026

Required:
Kibworth Band seeks a Musical Director to lead our rebuilding and drive musical progress. Based in South Leicestershire, we rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm. We compete in the Championship Section, moving to First Section from January 2027.

Contact:
For more information or to apply contact Band Manager, Sam Haigh for details. Phone: 07800 504 882 Email: . Deadline for applications 31 October 2026.

  Map to bandroom   Kibworth Band
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Friday 16 October • Playhouse 2 . 2 Newtown street. Shaw. Oldham OL2 8NX

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Friday 16 October • St John's Church Egham, Manor Farm Lane, Egham tw20 9HR

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Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

October 20 • Friendly and forward thinking 2nd section band requires a Solo Horn and Euphonium player to join our team. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground. We have a sensible mix of contests and concerts throughout the year.

Kibworth Band

October 19 • Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking percussionist to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.

Kibworth Band

October 19 • Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking a BBb Bass player to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.

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Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

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