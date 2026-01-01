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1 to 10 of  12

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 20-Oct-2026

Required:
Friendly and forward thinking 2nd section band requires a Solo Horn and Euphonium player to join our team. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground. We have a sensible mix of contests and concerts throughout the year.

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 8-Oct-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 2-Oct-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our chair Mel at or visit our website Eppingforestband.com and we'll arrange a meet and greet.

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2026

Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrumentâ€™s provided of required

Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppimgforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Queentet

Friday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Symphonic Brass

Friday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Brass Band

Friday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band -

Friday 16 October • Playhouse 2 . 2 Newtown street. Shaw. Oldham OL2 8NX

The Egham Band - The Egham Band Plays Classic Rock

Friday 16 October • St John's Church Egham, Manor Farm Lane, Egham tw20 9HR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

October 20 • Friendly and forward thinking 2nd section band requires a Solo Horn and Euphonium player to join our team. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground. We have a sensible mix of contests and concerts throughout the year.

Kibworth Band

October 19 • Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking percussionist to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.

Kibworth Band

October 19 • Kibworth Band (First Section - South Leicestershire) seeking a BBb Bass player to join our friendly, ambitious team. Any seat negotiable. We rehearse Monday and Thursday evenings in our purpose built band room.

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Pro Cards

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

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