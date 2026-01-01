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Linthwaite Band
Posted: 24-Oct-2026
Required:
We are currently looking for a kit player to help complete our team. We are a 4th section contesting Band, with a busy period coming up, and would like to fill the position as soon as possible.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson If you are interested please contact us at or ring Dan Sawyer on 07703495485
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 24-Oct-2026
Required:
We currently have vacancies for 2 tenor trombones. As a 4th section contesting Band, we have a diary filling up with various engagements to keep us busy, and therefore keen to fill the positions.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 24-Oct-2026
Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting Band with a vacancy for a cornet player, position negotiable. Our diary is filling up with various engagements, so we are keen to fill the position.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485