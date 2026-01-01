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St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 25-Oct-2026

Required:

After a brilliant 1st place at Rochdale Contest, we are looking for an Eb BASS player to join our friendly 4th section band based in Mossley, Tameside.



Contact:

We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and have a varied calendar of concerts, contests and ten-piece engagements.

Contact us in confidence through our Facebook page, email or contact MD Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263.

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 25-Oct-2026

Required:

After a brilliant 1st place at Rochdale Contest, we are looking for a Bb BASS player to join our friendly 4th section band based in Mossley, Tameside.



Contact:

We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and have a varied calendar of concerts, contests and ten-piece engagements.

Contact us in confidence through our Facebook page, email or contact MD Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263.