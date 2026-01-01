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St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 25-Oct-2026

Required:
After a brilliant 1st place at Rochdale Contest, we are looking for an Eb BASS player to join our friendly 4th section band based in Mossley, Tameside.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and have a varied calendar of concerts, contests and ten-piece engagements.

Contact us in confidence through our Facebook page, email or contact MD Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)

St John's Band (Mossley)

Posted: 25-Oct-2026

Required:
After a brilliant 1st place at Rochdale Contest, we are looking for a Bb BASS player to join our friendly 4th section band based in Mossley, Tameside.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and have a varied calendar of concerts, contests and ten-piece engagements.

Contact us in confidence through our Facebook page, email or contact MD Ben Hill-Wilson on 07961 003 263.

  Map to bandroom   St John's Band (Mossley)
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What's on

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Friday 23 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Redbridge Brass Band

Saturday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

The Hepworth Band - Aireborough Rotary Club Annual Charity Concert

Sunday 25 October • Yeadon Town Hall, High Street, Yeadon LS19 7PP

Dobcross Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 25 October • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross. Oldham OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Cliff Hardie Big Band

Thursday 29 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

St John's Band (Mossley)

October 25 • After a brilliant 1st place at Rochdale Contest, we are looking for an Eb BASS player to join our friendly 4th section band based in Mossley, Tameside.

St John's Band (Mossley)

October 25 • After a brilliant 1st place at Rochdale Contest, we are looking for a Bb BASS player to join our friendly 4th section band based in Mossley, Tameside.

Linthwaite Band

October 24 • We are currently looking for a kit player to help complete our team. We are a 4th section contesting Band, with a busy period coming up, and would like to fill the position as soon as possible.

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Pro Cards

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

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