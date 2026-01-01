              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 29-Oct-2026

Required:
We are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come along to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-Oct-2026

Required:
We currently have a vacancy for a 2nd horn player, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! We are a second section band, and rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come along to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 11-Oct-2026

Required:
We are looking for a repiano cornet player to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle. We perform a variety of concerts and contests all year round.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come along to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 6-Oct-2026

Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle.

Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Cliff Hardie Big Band

Thursday 29 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 30 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Saturday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The KNDS Fairey Band

Saturday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 1 November • St. Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

October 29 • We are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.

Olney Brass

October 27 • We are a friendly and committed THIRD SECTION band looking for: - CORNETS (Front & Back Row) - SOLO HORN - Eb BASS Engagements and concerts in the Olney/Milton Keynes area. Rehearsals in Milton Keynes MK15 (5 mins from J14 of M1) on Tuesdays 7.45-9.45.

St John's Band (Mossley)

October 25 • After a brilliant 1st place at Rochdale Contest, we are looking for an Eb BASS player to join our friendly 4th section band based in Mossley, Tameside.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top