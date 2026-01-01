1 to 4 of 4
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 1-Nov-2026
Required:
Friendly and forward thinking 2nd section band requires a Solo Horn and Euphonium player to join our team. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground. We have a sensible mix of contests and concerts throughout the year.
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 29-Oct-2026
Required:
Friendly and forward thinking 2nd section band requires a Solo Horn and Euphonium player to join our team. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground. We have a sensible mix of contests and concerts throughout the year.
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 20-Oct-2026
Required:
Friendly and forward thinking 2nd section band requires a Solo Horn and Euphonium player to join our team. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground. We have a sensible mix of contests and concerts throughout the year.
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 8-Oct-2026
Required:
Euphonium and solo horn wanted to join our friendly sociable 2nd section band. Based in Essex with close links to the M11 and the underground central line. Instrument's provided of required
Contact:
Contact our Chair Mel at or visit our website at Eppingforestband and we'll arrange a meet and greet