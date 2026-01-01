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Cambrian Brass

Posted: 1-Nov-2026

Required:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band, whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or have moved to Aberystwyth for university.

Contact:
We are particularly keen to hear from tenor horn and bass players. Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 22-Oct-2026

Required:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band, whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or have moved to Aberystwyth for university.

Contact:
We are particularly keen to hear from tenor horn and bass players. Our rehearsals are held on Friday evenings at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, starting at 7:30pm. For more information please contact

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 1 November • St. Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 8 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Oldham OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Brass Ensemble

Friday 20 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

West Yorkshire Police Band - Mid Yorkshire Breast Cancer Support

Saturday 28 November • Cluntergate Centre, Horbury WF4 5DA

Newstead Brass - The Snowman - Live

Saturday 5 December • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. Mansfield NG19 0EE

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Vacancies

Cambrian Brass

November 1 • We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band, whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or have moved to Aberystwyth for university.

Regent Brass

October 30 • Regent Brass (MD Alan Duguid) have a vacancy for Bass Trombone.. We are a friendly and progressive championship section band regularly promoting new music and actively pursues a varied performance schedule. .

Tintwistle Band

October 29 • We are looking for front row cornet players to help complete the team. We are a second section band and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom on Old Road in Tintwistle. We perform a variety of concerts all year round.

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Pro Cards

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

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