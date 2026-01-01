1 to 2 of 2
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 2-Nov-2026
Required:
Under the leadership of Musical Director, Jack Fisher, the band requires a percussionist. With an expanding schedule of events, including our sell-out themed concerts, the band is based in our own, purpose built, band hall in Bilton.
Contact:
Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday (7-45pm to 9-30pm) with the band hall having easy access from the M1, M6 and A45 by road and Rugby railway station (Euston to Birmingham line).
Applications should be sent to
Map to bandroom
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 2-Nov-2026
Required:
Under the leadership of Musical Director, Jack Fisher, the band requires an Eb bass player. With an expanding schedule of events, including our sell-out themed concerts, the band is based in our own, purpose built, band hall in Bilton.
Contact:
Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday (7-45pm to 9-30pm) with the band hall having easy access from the M1, M6 and A45 by road and Rugby railway station (Euston to Birmingham line).
Applications should be sent to
Map to bandroom Bilton Silver Rugby Band