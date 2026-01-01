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Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 2-Nov-2026

Required:
Under the leadership of Musical Director, Jack Fisher, the band requires a percussionist. With an expanding schedule of events, including our sell-out themed concerts, the band is based in our own, purpose built, band hall in Bilton.

Contact:
Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday (7-45pm to 9-30pm) with the band hall having easy access from the M1, M6 and A45 by road and Rugby railway station (Euston to Birmingham line).
Applications should be sent to


  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 2-Nov-2026

Required:
Under the leadership of Musical Director, Jack Fisher, the band requires an Eb bass player. With an expanding schedule of events, including our sell-out themed concerts, the band is based in our own, purpose built, band hall in Bilton.

Contact:
Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday (7-45pm to 9-30pm) with the band hall having easy access from the M1, M6 and A45 by road and Rugby railway station (Euston to Birmingham line).
Applications should be sent to

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
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What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 8 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Oldham OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Brass Ensemble

Friday 20 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver President's Concert

Friday 27 November • St George's Church, St Johns Avenue, Rugby CV22 5HR

West Yorkshire Police Band - Mid Yorkshire Breast Cancer Support

Saturday 28 November • Cluntergate Centre, Horbury WF4 5DA

Newstead Brass - The Snowman - Live

Saturday 5 December • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. Mansfield NG19 0EE

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Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 2 • Under the leadership of Musical Director, Jack Fisher, the band requires a percussionist. With an expanding schedule of events, including our sell-out themed concerts, the band is based in our own, purpose built, band hall in Bilton.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 2 • Under the leadership of Musical Director, Jack Fisher, the band requires an Eb bass player. With an expanding schedule of events, including our sell-out themed concerts, the band is based in our own, purpose built, band hall in Bilton.

Cambrian Brass

November 1 • We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining our friendly, supportive band, whether you are returning to banding, looking for a new challenge, or have moved to Aberystwyth for university.

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Pro Cards

Lt Col David Barringer MBE

BMus (Hons)
Conductor and adjudicator

               

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