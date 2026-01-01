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Chinnor Silver
Posted: 3-Nov-2026
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (9th) and we welcome players of all standards who enjoy a relaxed and friendly rehearsal. Rehearsals are held in our bandroom at 11am and it is all FREE including the cake and coffee.
Contact:
Contact us through for more details
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 18-Oct-2026
Required:
Being the top band at the recent Oxford Entertainment Contest does not stop us looking for improvement. We need an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to help keep this friendly 1st Section band moving forward. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays Trip to Belgium in 2027
Contact:
Please contact the sec via
All applications in the strictest confidence