              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 3-Nov-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (9th) and we welcome players of all standards who enjoy a relaxed and friendly rehearsal. Rehearsals are held in our bandroom at 11am and it is all FREE including the cake and coffee.

Contact:
Contact us through for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 18-Oct-2026

Required:
Being the top band at the recent Oxford Entertainment Contest does not stop us looking for improvement. We need an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to help keep this friendly 1st Section band moving forward. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays Trip to Belgium in 2027

Contact:
Please contact the sec via
All applications in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 8 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Oldham OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Brass Ensemble

Friday 20 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver President's Concert

Friday 27 November • St George's Church, St Johns Avenue, Rugby CV22 5HR

West Yorkshire Police Band - Mid Yorkshire Breast Cancer Support

Saturday 28 November • Cluntergate Centre, Horbury WF4 5DA

Newstead Brass - The Snowman - Live

Saturday 5 December • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. Mansfield NG19 0EE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

November 3 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (9th) and we welcome players of all standards who enjoy a relaxed and friendly rehearsal.. Rehearsals are held in our bandroom at 11am and it is all FREE including the cake and coffee.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 2 • Under the leadership of Musical Director, Jack Fisher, the band requires a percussionist. With an expanding schedule of events, including our sell-out themed concerts, the band is based in our own, purpose built, band hall in Bilton.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 2 • Under the leadership of Musical Director, Jack Fisher, the band requires an Eb bass player. With an expanding schedule of events, including our sell-out themed concerts, the band is based in our own, purpose built, band hall in Bilton.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jason M Smith


Band Trainer (Contest Preparation), Conductor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top