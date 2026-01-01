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Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (Champion section) are seeking an Eb/Bb BASS (negotiable) to complete our line-up. Weekly Wednesday rehearsals in Haverhill (Suffolk), plus Sunday evenings when required. Regular concerts, L&SC areas, Spring Festival (Senior Cup).

Contact:
Apply in confidence to Robert Turnbull (). See our website: https:/­/­www.haverhillsilverband.org

  Map to bandroom   Haverhill Silver Band

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (Champion section) are seeking a FRONT ROW CORNET to complete our line-up. We hold weekly Wednesday rehearsals in Haverhill (Suffolk), plus Sunday evenings when required. Regular concerts, L&SC areas, Spring Festival (Senior Cup).

Contact:
Apply in confidence to Robert Turnbull (). See our website: https:/­/­www.haverhillsilverband.org

  Map to bandroom   Haverhill Silver Band
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What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 8 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Oldham OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Brass Ensemble

Friday 20 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver President's Concert

Friday 27 November • St George's Church, St Johns Avenue, Rugby CV22 5HR

West Yorkshire Police Band - Mid Yorkshire Breast Cancer Support

Saturday 28 November • Cluntergate Centre, Horbury WF4 5DA

Newstead Brass - The Snowman - Live

Saturday 5 December • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. Mansfield NG19 0EE

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Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

November 4 • We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom, under the baton of our new MD Tom Haslam.

CROFTON SILVER BAND

November 4 • Crofton Silver (Yorks) are seeking Percussion players to join our friendly, enthusiastic 1st section band under our new ambitious MD, David Stokes. Practices are Thurs 8-10pm (also Monday during contest season), at Crofton WMC, WF4 1HJ. . Contact:. P

CROFTON SILVER BAND

November 4 • Crofton Silver (Yorks) are seeking Euphonium/Baritone players to join our friendly, enthusiastic 1st section band under our new ambitious MD, David Stokes. Practices are Thurs 8-10pm (also Monday during contest season), at Crofton WMC, WF4 1HJ. .

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Pro Cards

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

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