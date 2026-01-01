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Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (Champion section) are seeking an Eb/Bb BASS (negotiable) to complete our line-up. Weekly Wednesday rehearsals in Haverhill (Suffolk), plus Sunday evenings when required. Regular concerts, L&SC areas, Spring Festival (Senior Cup).
Contact:
Apply in confidence to Robert Turnbull (). See our website: https://www.haverhillsilverband.org
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (Champion section) are seeking a FRONT ROW CORNET to complete our line-up. We hold weekly Wednesday rehearsals in Haverhill (Suffolk), plus Sunday evenings when required. Regular concerts, L&SC areas, Spring Festival (Senior Cup).
Contact:
Apply in confidence to Robert Turnbull (). See our website: https://www.haverhillsilverband.org