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Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:

Haverhill Silver Band (Champion section) are seeking an Eb/Bb BASS (negotiable) to complete our line-up. Weekly Wednesday rehearsals in Haverhill (Suffolk), plus Sunday evenings when required. Regular concerts, L&SC areas, Spring Festival (Senior Cup).



Contact:

Apply in confidence to Robert Turnbull ( ). See our website: https:/­/­www.haverhillsilverband.org

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:

Haverhill Silver Band (Champion section) are seeking a FRONT ROW CORNET to complete our line-up. We hold weekly Wednesday rehearsals in Haverhill (Suffolk), plus Sunday evenings when required. Regular concerts, L&SC areas, Spring Festival (Senior Cup).



Contact:

Apply in confidence to Robert Turnbull ( ). See our website: https:/­/­www.haverhillsilverband.org