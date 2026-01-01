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Fulham Brass Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:

Euphonium / baritone (position negotiable, inc. principal euph) and principal Eb bass wanted. - Current L&SC and Wychavon First Section champions. - Ambitious and friendly band. - Exciting contest and concert projects in 2026/27. - MD, Alan Thomas.



Contact:

We rehearse on Monday evenings at St Etheldreda's Church, Fulham SW6 6JF.

For more info and to apply in confidence, contact band manager Iain Parkhouse at .