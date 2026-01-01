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Fulham Brass Band
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
Euphonium / baritone (position negotiable, inc. principal euph) and principal Eb bass wanted. - Current L&SC and Wychavon First Section champions. - Ambitious and friendly band. - Exciting contest and concert projects in 2026/27. - MD, Alan Thomas.
Contact:
We rehearse on Monday evenings at St Etheldreda's Church, Fulham SW6 6JF.
For more info and to apply in confidence, contact band manager Iain Parkhouse at .Map to bandroom Fulham Brass Band