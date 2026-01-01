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CROFTON SILVER BAND
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
Crofton Silver (Yorks) are seeking Percussion players to join our friendly, enthusiastic 1st section band under our new ambitious MD, David Stokes. Practices are Thurs 8-10pm (also Monday during contest season), at Crofton WMC, WF4 1HJ Contact: P
Contact:
Please contact our contest sec. Tracy email:
or phone Roger, band chairman on 07878 813357
The bandroom is easily accessible from A1, M62, and M1
CROFTON SILVER BAND
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
Crofton Silver (Yorks) are seeking Euphonium/Baritone players to join our friendly, enthusiastic 1st section band under our new ambitious MD, David Stokes. Practices are Thurs 8-10pm (also Monday during contest season), at Crofton WMC, WF4 1HJ
Contact:
Please contact our contest sec. Tracy: email:
or phone band chairman Roger 07878 813357
The bandroom is easily accessible from the A1, M62, and M1.