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CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:

Crofton Silver (Yorks) are seeking Percussion players to join our friendly, enthusiastic 1st section band under our new ambitious MD, David Stokes. Practices are Thurs 8-10pm (also Monday during contest season), at Crofton WMC, WF4 1HJ Contact: P



Contact:

Please contact our contest sec. Tracy email:

or phone Roger, band chairman on 07878 813357

The bandroom is easily accessible from A1, M62, and M1

CROFTON SILVER BAND

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:

Crofton Silver (Yorks) are seeking Euphonium/Baritone players to join our friendly, enthusiastic 1st section band under our new ambitious MD, David Stokes. Practices are Thurs 8-10pm (also Monday during contest season), at Crofton WMC, WF4 1HJ



Contact:

Please contact our contest sec. Tracy: email:

or phone band chairman Roger 07878 813357

The bandroom is easily accessible from the A1, M62, and M1.