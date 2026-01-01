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Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:

The band is seeking a back or front row cornet players to join our successful and friendly band based in the heart of Nidderdale, North Yorkshire.



Contact:



Please contact Mike Lumb on 07768 444378 or the MD Charles Hindmarsh on 07979686675

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:

The band is seeking a Bb Bass player to join our successful and friendly band based in the heart of Nidderdale, North Yorkshire. The band enjoys a busy and varied concert schedule, and rehearses in Darley 6 miles west of Harrogate.



Contact:

Please contact Mike Lumb on 07768 444378 or the MD Charles Hindmarsh on 07979 686675