1 to 2 of 2
Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
The band is seeking a back or front row cornet players to join our successful and friendly band based in the heart of Nidderdale, North Yorkshire.
Contact:
Please contact Mike Lumb on 07768 444378 or the MD Charles Hindmarsh on 07979686675
Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
The band is seeking a Bb Bass player to join our successful and friendly band based in the heart of Nidderdale, North Yorkshire. The band enjoys a busy and varied concert schedule, and rehearses in Darley 6 miles west of Harrogate.
Contact:
Please contact Mike Lumb on 07768 444378 or the MD Charles Hindmarsh on 07979 686675