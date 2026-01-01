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Audley Brass

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a Solo Cornet/Repiano player as we continue to push for promotion to the Championship Section and qualification to the Spring Festival. We have a full events diary for 2027 including several epic beer festival nights.

Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 in our purpose-built Bandroom in the village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16 / lifts available from Crewe station. For more info, contact MD Tom 07901537811 /

  Map to bandroom   Audley Brass

Audley Brass

Posted: 4-Nov-2026

Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a Bass Trombone player as we continue to push for promotion to the Championship Section and qualification to the Spring Festival. We have a full events diary for 2027 including several epic beer festival nights.

Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 in our purpose-built Bandroom in the village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16 / lifts available from Crewe station. For more info, contact MD Tom 07901537811 /

  Map to bandroom   Audley Brass
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What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 8 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Oldham OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Brass Ensemble

Friday 20 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver President's Concert

Friday 27 November • St George's Church, St Johns Avenue, Rugby CV22 5HR

West Yorkshire Police Band - Mid Yorkshire Breast Cancer Support

Saturday 28 November • Cluntergate Centre, Horbury WF4 5DA

Newstead Brass - The Snowman - Live

Saturday 5 December • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. Mansfield NG19 0EE

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Vacancies

Hade Edge Band

November 5 • Hade Edge Band are looking to recruit Front Row Cornets, position negotiable to complete our line up for next years Area contest. The band rehearse on Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45pm till 9.45pm in our fantastic purpose built bandroom.

Hade Edge Band

November 5 • Hade Edge Band are looking to recruit horns to complete our line-up for the Area contest next year. The position is negotiable. Hade Edge are a friendly second band who rehearse on Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45 till 9.45 in a fantastic purpose built bandroom

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band

November 5 • Pilling Band (ambitious 3rd Section Band North West) are seeking a few final players to complete their team under new MD Mark Vause. We are looking for 2 good front row cornet players, baritone, Eb/Bb bass and tuned percussion.

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Pro Cards

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

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