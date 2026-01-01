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Audley Brass
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a Solo Cornet/Repiano player as we continue to push for promotion to the Championship Section and qualification to the Spring Festival. We have a full events diary for 2027 including several epic beer festival nights.
Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 in our purpose-built Bandroom in the village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16 / lifts available from Crewe station. For more info, contact MD Tom 07901537811 /
Audley Brass
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a Bass Trombone player as we continue to push for promotion to the Championship Section and qualification to the Spring Festival. We have a full events diary for 2027 including several epic beer festival nights.
Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 in our purpose-built Bandroom in the village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16 / lifts available from Crewe station. For more info, contact MD Tom 07901537811 /