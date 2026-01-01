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Hade Edge Band
Posted: 5-Nov-2026
Required:
Hade Edge Band are looking to recruit Front Row Cornets, position negotiable to complete our line up for next years Area contest. The band rehearse on Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45pm till 9.45pm in our fantastic purpose built bandroom.
Contact:
Please phone our MD Dean Redfern for further information on 07711227625 or contact us at
All enquires will be treated in strictest confidence and you will be made very welcome
Hade Edge Band
Posted: 5-Nov-2026
Required:
Hade Edge Band are looking to recruit horns to complete our line-up for the Area contest next year. The position is negotiable. Hade Edge are a friendly second band who rehearse on Tuesday & Thursday at 7.45 till 9.45 in a fantastic purpose built bandroom
Contact:
Please phone our MD Dean Redfern on 0771227625 for further details or contact us via All enquiries will be treated in the strictest confidence.