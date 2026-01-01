              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Nov-2026

Required:
We are looking to strengthen our top end and require an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join this friendly and ambitious 1st Section band.Good book of concerts and contests planned that includes a trip to Belgium.

Contact:
Please make initial contact via. for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Nov-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (9th) and we welcome players of all abilities to join us for a relaxed and friendly rehearsal.Playing with us does not impact on your band We meet in our bandroom at 11am it is all free including refreshments

Contact:
Contact us via . For more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 18-Oct-2026

Required:
Being the top band at the recent Oxford Entertainment Contest does not stop us looking for improvement. We need an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to help keep this friendly 1st Section band moving forward. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays Trip to Belgium in 2027

Contact:
Please contact the sec via
All applications in the strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 8 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Oldham OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Brass Ensemble

Friday 20 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver President's Concert

Friday 27 November • St George's Church, St Johns Avenue, Rugby CV22 5HR

West Yorkshire Police Band - Mid Yorkshire Breast Cancer Support

Saturday 28 November • Cluntergate Centre, Horbury WF4 5DA

Newstead Brass - The Snowman - Live

Saturday 5 December • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. Mansfield NG19 0EE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

November 6 • We are looking to strengthen our top end and require an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join this friendly and ambitious 1st Section band.Good book of concerts and contests planned that includes a trip to Belgium.

Chinnor Silver

November 6 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (9th) and we welcome players of all abilities to join us for a relaxed and friendly rehearsal.Playing with us does not impact on your band. We meet in our bandroom at 11am it is all free including refreshments

Oxford Cherwell Brass

November 6 • Oxford Cherwell Brass invites applications for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR . We seek a new MD who is committed to an inclusive positive approach towards enjoyment of music making and development. We are a friendly second section band (L&SC).

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top