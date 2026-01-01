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Chinnor Silver
Posted: 6-Nov-2026
Required:
We are looking to strengthen our top end and require an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join this friendly and ambitious 1st Section band.Good book of concerts and contests planned that includes a trip to Belgium.
Contact:
Please make initial contact via. for more details.
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 6-Nov-2026
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (9th) and we welcome players of all abilities to join us for a relaxed and friendly rehearsal.Playing with us does not impact on your band We meet in our bandroom at 11am it is all free including refreshments
Contact:
Contact us via . For more details
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 18-Oct-2026
Required:
Being the top band at the recent Oxford Entertainment Contest does not stop us looking for improvement. We need an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to help keep this friendly 1st Section band moving forward. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays Trip to Belgium in 2027
Contact:
Please contact the sec via
All applications in the strictest confidence