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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Nov-2026

Required:

We are looking to strengthen our top end and require an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join this friendly and ambitious 1st Section band.Good book of concerts and contests planned that includes a trip to Belgium.



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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Nov-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (9th) and we welcome players of all abilities to join us for a relaxed and friendly rehearsal.Playing with us does not impact on your band We meet in our bandroom at 11am it is all free including refreshments



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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 18-Oct-2026

Required:

Being the top band at the recent Oxford Entertainment Contest does not stop us looking for improvement. We need an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to help keep this friendly 1st Section band moving forward. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays Trip to Belgium in 2027



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Please contact the sec via

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