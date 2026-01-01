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Regent Brass
Posted: 16-Nov-2026
Required:
Regent Brass (MD Alan Duguid) have a vacancy for SOLO BARITONE. We are a friendly and progressive championship section band regularly promoting new music and actively pursue a varied performance schedule.
Contact:
Regent Brass rehearses on Thursday evenings in Chalk Farm. For more details please contact our Band Manager Lisa Stonham ââ‚¬"
Regent Brass
Posted: 30-Oct-2026
Required:
Regent Brass (MD Alan Duguid) have a vacancy for Bass Trombone. We are a friendly and progressive championship section band regularly promoting new music and actively pursue a varied performance schedule.
Contact:
Regent Brass rehearses on Thursday evenings in Chalk Farm. For more details please contact our Band Manager Lisa Stonham —