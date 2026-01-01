1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 17-Nov-2026
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (23rd) at 11am. We welcome players of all abilities who want a relaxed friendly rehearsal accompanied by coffee and cake all free. Our numbers are growing but like Oliver we want more.
Contact:
Contact for more details.
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 6-Nov-2026
Required:
We are looking to strengthen our top end and require an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join this friendly and ambitious 1st Section band.Good book of concerts and contests planned that includes a trip to Belgium.
Contact:
Please make initial contact via. for more details.