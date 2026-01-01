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Chinnor Silver

Posted: 17-Nov-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (23rd) at 11am. We welcome players of all abilities who want a relaxed friendly rehearsal accompanied by coffee and cake all free. Our numbers are growing but like Oliver we want more.



Contact:

Contact for more details.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Nov-2026

Required:

We are looking to strengthen our top end and require an ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET to join this friendly and ambitious 1st Section band.Good book of concerts and contests planned that includes a trip to Belgium.



Contact:

Please make initial contact via. for more details.