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Tintwistle Band
Posted: 27-Nov-2026
Required:
We have a vacancy for a front row cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom,under the baton of our new MD Tom Haslam.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come along to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 15-Nov-2026
Required:
We have a vacancy for repiano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom, under the baton of our new MD Tom Haslam.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come along to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!
Tintwistle Band
Posted: 4-Nov-2026
Required:
We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band, we rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom, under the baton of our new MD Tom Haslam.
Contact:
For more information about the band and to contact us please visit our website www.TintwistleBand.co.uk, message us via our Facebook page, email us at , or come along to one of our rehearsals where you would be made most welcome!