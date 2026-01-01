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Lydbrook Band
Posted: 28-Nov-2026
Required:
Lydbrook is a recuitring a Solo Euphonium, we are a Championship Section band based in the Forest of Dean, within easy reach of Bristol, South Wales and Birmingham. Professional Conductor - Col. David Barringer Rehearsals on Wednesday and Sunday
Contact:
If you are interested in joining a group of musicians who pride themselves on making high quality music in a family friendly environment, please apply in confidence to:
Robert Morgan
or 07796 442463