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Lydbrook Band

Posted: 28-Nov-2026

Required:

Lydbrook is a recuitring a Solo Euphonium, we are a Championship Section band based in the Forest of Dean, within easy reach of Bristol, South Wales and Birmingham. Professional Conductor - Col. David Barringer Rehearsals on Wednesday and Sunday



Contact:

If you are interested in joining a group of musicians who pride themselves on making high quality music in a family friendly environment, please apply in confidence to:

Robert Morgan

or 07796 442463