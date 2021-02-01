                 

The price of fame?

The fantastic Tim Kelly knows how to make the most of great media coverage — but even he was caught out in working on a recent Australia W-League live broadcast.

tIM
  Tim has been a well known presenter of his own Brassbanned.com productions

Monday, 01 February 2021

        

The brass band movement is invariably grateful for any high-profile television and media coverage it can gain (an image by photographer Lorne Campbell was featured in the Daily Telegraph on Monday 1st February) — although sometimes it's not quite for the right reasons.

25 seconds of fame...

Unfortunately a glitch in Fox Sports coverage of a recent Australian W-League football match between Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory was a case in point — although it did enable well known BrassBanned.com presenter Tim Kelly to enjoy an extended 15 seconds (25 in fact) of unintended national fame.

'Handsome Tim' is already well known throughout the banding world for his fantastic work with brassbanned.com's coverage of a wide variety of musical events all over the globe. His enthusiasm and easy- going presenting style have also gained him a legion of 'loyal viewer' fans.

However, he also works for a number of different broadcasters.

Wrong button

And during this particular match someone in the production team seemingly pressed the wrong button to inadvertently show Tim hard at work peering at the screen instead of the camera showing the action on the pitch — his beloved tuba perched on a desk behind him in front of one of his well-known posters.

It brought the broadcaster plenty of flak (although not against Tim) from viewers who have been pretty fed up of their coverage of women's football — although Fox Sports quickly apologised.

However, there was a positive result from the interlude, with well-known on-line 'Two Up Top' football presenter Mark Ruden wanting to known who 'Tuba Man' was and whether or not he could play the instrument (he can).

He also wanted to ensure now that he had found fame, Tim, aka 'Tuba Man' should play the National Anthem at the season's Grand Final4BR

Grand Final appearance

He also wanted to ensure now that he had found fame, Tim, aka 'Tuba Man' should play the National Anthem at the season's Grand Final — followed by a tuba duet with the character Harold Bishop from the television series 'Neighbours'.

The lads cover it at around 1 minute in — and milk it for all its worthâ€¦ including the possibility of Tim getting them to come up with a theme tune for the programme.

It rather summed up the price of 25 seconds of unintended fame — although you get the feeling Tim won't mind after his face became even more well known to the Australian public.

Enjoy

Rushden & Kavalee's Two Up Top: Episode Four
https://www.a-league.com.au/video/rushden-kavalees-two-top-episode-four

        

